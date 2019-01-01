Mark Ronson apologises for 'sapiosexual' remarks

Mark Ronson has apologised for appearing to label himself a sapiosexual in a recent TV interview, insisting he understands why people took offence.

The hitmaker and producer revealed he is only attracted to intelligent people during a recent chat on Good Morning Britain, and admits he quickly regretted his comment.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Ronson says he wasn't fully informed about the term sapiosexual before making the offhand remark.

"I do not consider myself part of any marginalised community and I apologise if anybody misunderstood or took offence to it," he says.

Mark was asked what he thought about sapiosexuality following a segment on smart sex on the show, and when he was told the word connected people attracted by intelligence, he said, "That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?"

"They were basically like, 'OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great'," he tells Rolling Stone. "And then they proceeded to ask me about (pal and collaborator) Miley Cyrus' dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it."

After the show, Ronson returned to his hotel and realised his TV remarks were making headlines.

"It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, 'Guys, I have some big news!' And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself... part of any marginalised community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing."