Meghan Trainor replaces Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Meghan Trainor has replaced Jennifer Hudson as a coach/judge on the new season of British TV talent show The Voice after the Oscar winner's filming commitments forced her to exit the series.

The Dreamgirls star was set to join Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs in one of the spinning red chairs, but announced she could no longer be part of the show in a tweet on Thursday (26Sep19).

She wrote: "I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for 'Cats' and (Aretha Franklin biopic) 'Respect'! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time."

Hudson, who has also appeared as a coach on the U.S. version of the show, made a name for herself by throwing her shoes at acts she really liked.

She joined the ITV talent show in 2017 and won the competition with Mo Adeniran the same year.

Meghan is no stranger to talent shows, appearing as a guest on The X Factor UK and judging U.S. singing contest The Four: Battle for Stardom for two seasons, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"I am so excited and honoured to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new coach on The Voice UK!" she says in statement. "It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!"

British singer Murs, who is the reigning The Voice champion after winning the show last season, says, "It’s fantastic to introduce a new coach... and I look forward to getting to know Meghan."

Filming on the new season begins next month (Oct19) and the series is set to launch in the New Year.