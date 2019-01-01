Kesha: 'I won't be starving myself for anyone anymore'

Kesha has assured fans she's over her eating disorder because she's tired of being "mean" to herself.

The singer entered treatment for her self-harm issues in 2014 and has made her health a priority ever since.

"I just got sick of being mean to myself," she tells Billboard. "I’m not starving myself for s**t anymore. I’m too old for that. Been there, done that, it sucked, almost killed me, no thank you. I turned 30, I got an a**, and I’m OK with it!"

The Tik Tok singer has also been bolstered by the critical acclaim she has been receiving over the past two years, after her career was stalled by her legal spat with former producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of physical and emotional abuse.

Kesha was particularly surprised by the response to her emotional performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, admitting the "good press" took her by surprise.

She took the stage at the ceremony for a powerful rendition of her track Praying, and was joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day for what became one of the most tweeted about moments in the history of the prizegiving.

"It was so foreign to me to get good press, and about my voice and about my music," Kesha beams. "I felt more seen as an artist and as a person than ever."