This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Following on from the wave of praise he received for his previous cuts ‘Trapping Sunrise’ and ‘4Yrs’, self-taught singer-songwriter and producer 69th Rose now returns with the beautifully sun-kissed single ‘Summa Interlude’. Working in collaboration with this soulful singer Gin Mason, the artist looks to channel the same lofty yet laid-back vibes of Jorja Smith and Mura Masa on this sultry and seductive new offering.Following on from the success of his previous single ‘I Swear’, which landed him a number 7 spot in MusicWeek’s Urban Club Charts earlier this year, Belgian producer Francis Groove now returns with this latest soul-infused collaboration ‘Can’t Wait’. Teaming up labelmates with Nd Friends, the beatmaker aims to inject a large dose of sensual passion into his latest club banger, channelling the bold and vibrant sound of The Weeknd and Alessia Cara as he goes.After spending the last few years honing his craft as a sensual and sultry frontman, Caymanian singer and songwriter Rico Rolando now looks to bring his smooth and seductive vibes to his latest offering ‘Heartbreak’. Channelling the glossy and radio-friendly vibes of Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth, the singer adds his own touch of raw and impassioned swagger to this smooth and enticing new release.With a musical background that takes influence from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Tame Impala and The War On Drugs, multi-instrumentalist Richard Allan aka Sleep Council is no stranger to the psychedelic sound as he delivers his latest release ‘Serious’. Matching more contemporary names like Sundara Karma and Blossoms, his new slice of uplifting and euphoric indie-rock will fill your heart with both joy and a lofty feeling of bliss.With a catalogue already filled with sweet and seductive dream-pop, Bristol-based duo Mauwe now look to fill us with their warming embrace once again as they showcase their latest EP ‘The Art Of Sitting Still’ with their lead single ‘Crazy’. Combining a blend of delicate electronics and funk-infused riffs, their latest delight looks to continue their progressive and swooning ways, giving their return a soft yet vibrant edge.