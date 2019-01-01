Zayn Malik breaks social media silence to drop new track

Zayn Malik ended his social media hiatus on Wednesday night to drop new music.

The former One Direction star had been noticeably absent after sharing a picture of himself on Instagram back in July, but made his return to the platform to debut his new song, Trampoline.

The singer shared the cover for the track, which is a collaboration with electropop trio Shaed, along with a sneak preview of the song.

Trampoline was first released by the band in June, but Zayn, 26, has secretly been working on a remix with them. He teased the track two days ago on Twitter, simply posting: "TRAMPOLINE."

The release marks the star's first new music since his duet with Zhavia Ward on A Whole New World, which featured on the Aladdin soundtrack earlier this year, after he released his second solo album, Icarus Falls, last December.

Fans were thrilled with the Pillowtalk hitmaker's surprise comeback, gushing, "I love it" and asking the star, "Why do you always surprise us?"

"ZAYN.YOURE BACKKKK (sic)," a third fan posted.

Trampoline is available to download and stream now.