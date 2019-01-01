Airline chiefs deny placing Tyler, the Creator on no-fly list

American Airlines bosses have denied placing Tyler, the Creator on a no-fly list.

The U.S. rapper claimed on Thursday that he'd been placed on an aviation blacklist, tweeting: "Ha, I'm on @AmericanAir No Fly Terrorist List," Tyler told his 8.3 million Twitter followers. "What the hell did I do?"

However, American Airlines executives have denied the claim - telling NME.com that the star was flying with them after sending the tweet.

"American (Airlines) does not have a terrorism watch list. That list is controlled by the FBI," a representative told NME. "But since Tyler, the Creator, is flying with us today and is currently on one of our flights, the tweet is not accurate."

The 28-year-old musician, is scheduled to perform at Orlando, Florida's Addition Financial Arena on Friday, following a gig in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Tyler has experienced travel issues in the past - having been barred from entering the U.K., and New Zealand, and Australia back in 2015, due to allegedly inflammatory lyrics.

He has subsequently been granted visas to perform in all three countries.