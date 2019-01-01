NEWS Seal wants to 'try to understand' where racism comes from Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Kiss From A Rose' hitmaker insisted shutting down a discussion does more harm than good and he's "more interested" in finding out the cause of "hate" rather than ignoring people's reasons.



Speaking to UOL in Brazil, he said: "I am more interested in having conversations and trying to understand what makes one person dislike another because of their colour. I don't just want to say, 'Shut up and go to hell.' Or tell the person that they have no right to feel what they are feeling. That way nothing will be resolved. The conversation doesn't start. I would rather try to understand where the hate comes from. In most cases, people don't even know why they are racist. They just are. It was passed onto them."



Seal - who has children Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10, with his ex-wife Heidi Klum - revealed he tries to teach his kids about "acceptance" and the importance of listening rather than dismissing people's values.



He added: "I try to share positive values with my children, such as acceptance. Telling someone that your argument is right and someone else's is wrong will not solve the problem. It doesn't work like that for me."



Meanwhile, last year, the 54-year-old star hit out at Oprah Winfrey and suggested the television icon suggested knew of disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.



Sharing pictures of the pair together, Seal included the caption: "When you have been part of the problem for decades ... but suddenly they all think you are the solution."



The singer described Oprah as "sanctimonious" and appeared to accuse her of knowing about the allegations made against the Hollywood producer.



He wrote: "Oh I forgot, that's right ..... you'd heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.

#SanctimoniousHollywood (sic)"



Oprah - who had spoken about press freedom, racism and sexual abuse in her Golden Globe Awards speech at that time - previously addressed the sexual assault scandal on her own Facebook page, describing Weinstein's behaviour as "hideous".



She said: "I've been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein's hideous behaviour and haven't been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation."