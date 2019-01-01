Scooter Braun: 'Taylor Swift feud showed me my true friends'

Scooter Braun took comfort from the presence of his family and friends when his feud with Taylor Swift hit headlines worldwide.

The talent manager purchased Scott Borchetta's label Big Machine – which owns Swift's first six albums – for $300 million (£245 million) in June, enraging the Bad Blood hitmaker due to her rocky relationship with Braun.

Taylor took to social media to vent about her anger surrounding the sale, leading to thousands of her followers slamming Braun and backing their idol. But Braun, who works as a manager for stars including Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, wasn't fazed by the feud as he knew he was surrounded by people who had his back.

"I went through some drama recently," Braun said during an interview on Tony Gonzalez's Wide Open podcast, without ever naming Swift. "And then put my phone down, looked at my friends and my family... and I was like, 'I'm good... I'm happy.' And people question your integrity. They talk s**t."

While Braun didn't speak publicly about his reaction to Swift's comments, sources close to the music mogul said he was keen to sit down with the singer and work through their issues. And he once again stressed the importance of hashing things out in the Wide Open chat.

"It's hard when you get attacked and it's not based on any truth, but for that other person it may be based on truth but they don't have all the information," he explained. "That's why I am always open to communication and having a conversation with someone and saying, 'Maybe this was a misunderstanding and I am happy to have a conversation with you.' But not everybody is willing to do that and you can't go through life thinking you're going to be friends and everyone is going to like you.

"I don't do anything with malicious intent. I try to do things above board. I try to do the right thing. Not everyone’s gonna be happy with everything that you do. And I think in the long-term, I’ve learned this over time, the truth always comes out, and I’m confident in that."

Concluding the chat, Braun finished: "As long as the people that I love and respect are my compass, that's the direction I am gonna go."