Jason Bateman in talks to direct Ryan Reynolds's Clue adaptation

Jason Bateman is in talks to direct and star in a movie inspired by the murder mystery boardgame Clue.

The actor, who picked up a Best Director prize at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday for helming an episode of his hit Netflix drama Ozark, is now circling a new Fox/Disney project, which will star Ryan Reynolds.

According to editors at Deadline, if Bateman signs on, he will develop the Clue script with Reynolds, who is also producing the film.

The 50-year-old has just begun production on the new season of Ozark and will direct another two episodes of the show, in which he plays drug cartel financial adviser Marty Byrde opposite onscreen wife Laura Linney.

Reynolds, who is also likely to star in the movie, boarded Clue in 2018 as part of a three-year deal with Fox.

At the time, it was announced that his Deadpool writing team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were hired to pen the script.

The game, which was first developed in 1949 and is called Cluedo in the U.K., tries to determine who of six suspects - Miss Scarlett, Reverend/Mr Green, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and Mrs. White - murdered the game's victim, where the crime took place, and which weapon was used.

The original movie, directed by Jonathan Lynn, hit cinemas in 1985. It starred Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd, and was released with three possible endings.