Cardi B alleges she was sexually harassed at magazine shoot

Cardi B has alleged she was once sexually harassed during a magazine photoshoot.

The rapper opened up about her experience during a recent taped appearance on radio and TV personality Angie Martinez's Untold Stories of Hip Hop show, revealing at one point that the photographer exposed his penis.

"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and, like, the photographer, he was trying to get close to me," she said. "(He was) like, 'Yeah, you want to get into this magazine?' And he pulled his d**k out. I was so f**king mad."

Cardi then recalled ending the shoot and leaving.

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked Martinez. "I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?'"

She went on to insist white popstars and actresses aren't the only victims of sexual misconduct, adding, "When I see the #MeToo movement, there's girls from the 'hood, I know they went through the same type of treatment... It happens really every day."

But Cardi noted that her own harassment has ended now she's a big name.

Questioned if she's still bothered by men behaving badly, the 26-year-old responded, "Oh hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram."

The interview airs in America on Thursday.