Latin Grammy bosses attacked after urban artists are 'shut out'

Latin Grammys bosses have defended this year's nominations following social media attacks from urban acts who were shut out of the major categories.

Daddy Yankee and J Balvin led the backlash following the announcement of the nominations on Tuesday after critics claimed the Latin Recording Academy voters had favoured Spaniards Alejandro Sanz and Rosalia and acts like Juanes and Ruben Blades for the top prizes, while ignoring urban artists.

These artists weren't included in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, or Album of the Year categories - despite the fact they dominated streaming services over the last year.

Balvin wrote, in Spanish, "Without reggaeton, there are no Latin Grammys," while Daddy Yankee added: "Despite being nominated, I don’t agree with the way they treated the genre and a lot of my colleagues. Remember one very important thing: Their platform was not the one that created this movement. This goes beyond a prize. This is culture, credibility, relevance, and RESPECT."

Latin Recording Academy bosses released a statement on Wednesday, which read: "We respect and admire all the genres that compose the world of Latin music.

"In 2004, The Latin Recording Academy led the charge for recognising reggaeton (urban) in several categories, adapting to the evolution of music. The Latin Recording Academy has followed a strict voting process for the past 20 years. The members, through their votes, select what they believe merits a nomination.

"The Academy has never influenced their decisions, have always honoured, and respected their elections, even if there are people who do not agree with the results. Nevertheless, we hear the frustration and discontent. We invite the leaders of the urban community to get involved with the Academy, to get involved with the process, and to get involved with discussions that improve the Academy. At its core, The Latin Recording Academy belongs to its members, from all genres, and our doors are always open. Together we can all make it work. Let’s do it!"

The Latin Grammys will take place in November.