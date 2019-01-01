Cassie weds Alex Fine

Pregnant singer Cassie is a married woman, after tying the knot with her personal trainer beau Alex Fine.

The wedding news was revealed by officiant Peter Berg, who took to Instagram to share a snap of Cassie and Alex during the intimate ceremony off the cliff sides of Malibu, California, and wrote: "By the power vested in me…. @alexfine44 n @cassie Long may you ride!”

In the snap, Cassie is seen showing off her burgeoning baby bump in an off-the-shoulder white dress, teamed with a lace white veil as she holds hands with Alex, who looks suave in his suit and tie.

It's unclear exactly when the wedding took place, but Cassie and Alex had revealed their intention to wed by picking up a marriage licence back in August.

Cassie, who split from music mogul Diddy late last year after dating him for over a decade, is reportedly planning to take Fine's surname.

The couple are currently expecting their first child together, a baby girl.