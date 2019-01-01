Lady Gaga moved to tears by fan she treated to a makeover

Lady Gaga has shared a teary-eyed exchange with a fan during a surprise makeup session for her new beauty line Haus Laboratories.

The Born This Way singer left devotee Brandon Galaz stunned when she stepped out from behind a curtain to reveal she would be replacing her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, for the session.

The sweet surprise, which was captured in a video posted by Allure magazine on Wednesday (25Sep19), left both Brandon and Gaga in tears as he shared a letter he had written to her about how she inspired him to come out to his family.

"It's not how we look that makes us beautiful, right? It's what we've been through and how we survive," she said in the footage. "Coming out to your family... not everyone can do that. Way to go."

In between tears, Gaga added, "That letter that you wrote, this is why I do what I do.Thank you for sharing that, that's so vulnerable and so honest and so real. That's not easy what you did... you just changed a lot of people's lives, and when they see this, they'll be less afraid."

The Applause hitmaker launched her inclusive makeup line, Haus Laboratories, over the summer and the range is currently available for sale online.