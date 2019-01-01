Nick Cannon lands daytime talk show

Mariah Carey's ex-husband, Nick Cannon, has become the latest U.S. celebrity to land a daytime talk show.

The former America's Got Talent and current The Masked Singer host will front and co-produce a nationally-syndicated series in 2020, as part of a new deal with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury.

"We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein say in a statment.

"The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments."

Cannon, who currently hosts popular Los Angeles radio show Nick Cannon Mornings on Power 106, admits he has been dreaming of hosting a talk show for some time.

"After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show," he explains. "I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience."