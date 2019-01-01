Aaron Carter sells off gun collection following restraining orders

Aaron Carter has sold off most of his gun collection after his brother Nick and sister Angel slapped him with restraining orders over alleged threats.

The Backstreet Boys star and Aaron's twin sister filed for protection orders against his brother last week, claiming Aaron had threatened Nick and his pregnant wife and told his sister he harboured "thoughts of killing babies" during a FaceTime chat.

Aaron, who has recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, manic depression, and acute anxiety, told a reporter from TMZ.com that he has sold off several of his guns and handed others in to the police. He also revealed he is taking steps to get off the drug Xanax.

"I sold all my guns yesterday," Aaron said during the chat on Tuesday, producing paperwork as proof he has got rid of his weapons.

The I Want Candy hitmaker revealed he had sold off three firearms, after having surrendered two others at his local police station "temporarily".

Although he is complying with the restraining orders, the 31-year-old star does not believe Nick's motivations are genuine, claiming he waited a month-and-a-half to take legal action.

"Why would you wait that long though, if that's how you truly felt?" he complained.

Aaron also claimed he's been approached by TV executives about documenting his recovery from his troubles - and has been off Xanax for five days.

The troubled star previously made a series of claims on social media about Nick and his late sister Leslie, alleging the latter had sexually abused him as a teen. He also highlighted a past rape allegation made against Nick, which the Backstreet Boy denies.