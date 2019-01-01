Miley Cyrus trolls dad Billy Ray Cyrus over blurry Instagram snap

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her dad Billy Ray Cyrus after he uploaded a noticeably blurry picture to Instagram.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker appeared to have taken a snap of a physical photo print, showing him and his dad Ron - Miley's granddad - standing in a field at an outdoor gathering.

While fans appreciated the throwback, pointing out the star's signature mullet hairstyle from early in his career, the Mother's Daughter singer, 26, was more preoccupied with the quality of the post.

“Dad. We can’t be taking photos of photos with a Blackberry,” she commented. “Tooooo much working against you, fath. Go get the iPad mom got you for your birthday. Ps that little circle on the front is the camera … push the little square button on the screen.”

However, the 58-year-old seemed unperturbed by his daughter's comment, as he ignored it to lament his and Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road remix losing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after a record-breaking 19 weeks.

“Monday’s have a reputation for being kinda tough,” he wrote in the caption. “After 19 weeks being No 1 I never knew how tough it could be. Nobody wants to hear me whine not even me but I was addicted to being #NumeroUno 30 yrs ago me & my dad standing w/ the #UAW (United Automobile Workers) working men & women #MusicChangesEverything.”