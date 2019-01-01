Louis Tomlinson addresses sister's death for first time

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his grief following the deaths of his mother and sister.

The former One Direction star's family was hit with devastation when his mum, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with leukaemia in December 2016.

Earlier year, Felicite Tomlinson, 18, passed away following a suspected heart attack at her home in Earls Court, west London, with a coroner later recording a misadventure verdict in respect of her passing.

Speaking to The Guardian, 27-year-old Louis admitted the tragedies in his family have given him a different perspective on life, and suggested the heartbreak has "given him strength".

"That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest s**t that I’m going to have to deal with," the Kill My Mind hitmaker shared. "So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose."

Insisting there's "no time for me to be sat feeling sorry for myself", the singer added: "I’ve been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that.

"So, weirdly, I’ve turned something that’s really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger."

Louis went on to thank fans for their love and support, and was adamant he doesn’t want people to feel sorry for him, as he's focusing on living in the moment.