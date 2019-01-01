NEWS Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes predicts wedding bells in their future Newsdesk Share with :







Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes predicts the couple will get married at some point in the future.



Just days after the Little Mix singer called her reality star beau her "future husband" in a social media post, Chris reflected on potentially tying the knot with the 28-year-old star.



"We both want to get ­married," Chris, who has been dating Jesy for the past nine months, told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "We found each other and we have endless respect for each other. I think that’s why our relationship works. We’re proper family people. We love each other’s family. I’m ready to settle down and I think she is."



While destination weddings are popular among their peers, Chris also added that if they do exchange vows, it will most likely happen in their native England.



"I'm traditional – I like a nice church wedding and I think Jesy is open to that too," he smiled. "I like traditional things. I wouldn't get married abroad. No, that's not for me."