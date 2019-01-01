Gwen Stefani still shocked Just A Girl became a huge hit

Gwen Stefani never thought anyone would hear her feminist anthem Just A Girl and she was staggered when it became a huge hit.

Story bodyThe 1995 track was one of the first she wrote and recorded with her band No Doubt as she came to terms with becoming a woman in the 1990s, and she was stunned when so many fans embraced the song as their own anthem.

"When I wrote the song, I was just so naive," she tells The View. "I hadn't written very many songs... and I didn't even know who I was.

"I was just getting in touch with that feeling when you're born, if you're female, you don't think about it - you're just a human. Then, through life, you sort of start to realise, 'Oh, someone just whistled at me, what does that mean?' You get this kind of, like, power through your sexuality, but then you're kind of vulnerable at the same time, because all of a sudden you're a victim, like, 'I can't drive late at night? Why?'

"You have all these awarenesses as you're getting older and I just wanted to write a song about that... It was sarcastic. I never thought anyone would hear the song or that I would be sitting here talking about it all these years later, but I feel proud of it."

And Gwen was stunned to hear it had been picked up for the Captain Marvel movie soundtrack: "I was sitting there with my kids... and it (song) just kept going. I was like, 'Oh my gosh...!' I was screaming in the movie theatre."