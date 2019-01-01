Lewis Capaldi offers free tickets to Tinder matches

Lewis Capaldi has offered free tickets to fans he matches with on dating app Tinder.

Images of the Scottish singer's dating profile popped up on billboards across the country to promote the app, and the 22-year-old singer-songwriter has now announced that he'll be awarding free gig tickets to lucky fans he swipes to match with.

Among the prizes on offer are flights and tickets to see him in New York.

"I'm very excited to have teamed up with the people at Tinder to give two lucky people the chance to fly out to New York to meet your favourite big lovely handsome celebrity (me)," he said in a press release. "I'm yet to find love and Tinder Gold is the only lifeline I have left before I'm resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother."

Speaking to NME earlier this year about his Tinder profile, the Someone You Loved hitmaker said that he wanted his profile to show he was "a chubby guy, a bit weird looking, who sings songs, they're all sad."

However, he also admitted his biography reflects his celebrity status.

"Well, my Tinder bio for the minute is: 'BRITs Critics Choice nominee, I almost scored a top bin once on (U.K. TV show) Soccer AM (not televised), I have one dog and I'm very good at fighting'," he added.