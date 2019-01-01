Michelle Williams tired of people confusing her with actress Michelle Williams

Singer Michelle Williams was left raging after critics of actress Michelle Williams' Emmy Awards speech mistakenly tagged her in their posts.

The screen star took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon at the awards ceremony on Sunday night and used her speech to plead with more companies to offer men and women equal pay.

While many applauded the actress for taking a stand over the pay gap, others were less complimentary and took to social media to vent. However, many accidentally tagged former Destiny's Child singer Michelle, and the 40-year-old music star taking to her Instagram Stories to rage about the mixup.

"Now listen, and I'm going to say it once, I'm going to say it one time. Last night was a beautiful night at the Emmys right. And my namesake beautiful actress Michelle Williams won an Emmy... But let's get one thing clear. How come when y'all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y'all see that I'm black when you go to my profile when you search for me?

"I am black, I am not mixed with nothing. So I'm trying to figure out why in the world am I getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams' speech which I thought was her truth, I thought she was awesome. I thought she was factual, I could be wrong."

Of her response when someone approached her mistakenly, Michelle said: "I was like, I'm so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can you not see that I'm black?"

In the live video, recorded in her car, she continued: "Do y'all not read? Do you not go to a person's profile before you just get to tagging? I guess not! Listen, get it right. She is white, I am black - all right?

"And stop cussing me out. Enough is enough. I'm gonna give you five seconds, all right, five seconds to look at my profile before you tag me. I wish that I could slap people in comments. I wish a hand just comes and slaps you on your nose. I'm telling you - you tag me again, I pray that you get a spiritual slap."

Concluding the clip, Michelle said she would love to meet up with the actress for lunch, but admitted she didn't know how to get in touch with her as the Venom star doesn't have social media.