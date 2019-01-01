Liam Payne keen for son Bear to understand 'value' growing up

Liam Payne is doing his best to teach his son Bear the "value" of material goods.

The former One Direction star shares Bear with his former partner Cheryl. And growing up with two famous parents, as well as a huge extended family, means the two-year-old wants for nothing.

But Liam, 26, is keen for his boy not to grow up spoiled, and is doing his utmost to prevent that from happening.

“I find it hard to control (how much people buy)," he told Britain's OK! magazine. "We have a lot of extended family between me and my former partner and they buy him stuff all the time. I can’t really say, ‘Don’t buy him stuff.’

"But we were actually talking about it recently, because he has so many toys in the house and I’m like, ‘I will literally get him one toy.' Because he doesn’t need loads, he’s got loads...

“It’s a bit ludicrous really but I can’t help the fact that people love him and they want to spoil him. I just think as he gets older I’m going to have to teach him the value of what it is."

Since splitting from Cheryl, Liam has enjoyed rumoured romances with a number of stars, including 49-year-old Naomi Campbell, but recently confirmed his romance with model Maya Henry, 19.