Gwen Stefani 'didn't know Blake Shelton existed' before The Voice

Gwen Stefani didn’t know Blake Shelton existed until she worked with him on The Voice.

Blake is a regular on the U.S. TV talent show, having appeared on all 16 seasons since its inception in 2011, while Gwen has appeared on selected series since 2014.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker is returning for the upcoming 17th season, replacing outgoing coach Adam Levine, and the star has now confessed that she was happy to return because she loves working with her partner.

“He’s so good at the show, I mean, he’s just so magical,” she gushed, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show on Monday. “Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he’s such an incredible talent.”

And the Cool singer went on to admit that, despite living and working together, their relationship is still exciting and fresh because the pair didn't know each other beforehand.

“I can’t imagine before, I didn’t even know he existed, like before the show," Gwen laughed, adding, "I didn’t even know he was a human being on this planet."

Blake also gushed over the former No Doubt frontwoman's return to the series, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I couldn't be happier that she's back on the show."

Season 17 of The Voice U.S. debuted on Monday.