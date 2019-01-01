Emmys chiefs apologise over Andre Previn mistake

Emmys chiefs have apologised for using a photo of living composer Leonard Slatkin to represent the late Andre Previn during the In Memoriam segment at Sunday night's awards show.

Slatkin, who is music director laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, tweeted about the mistake, reassuring his followers he is very much alive, unlike Previn, who passed away aged 89 in February.

"I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn," he wrote. "Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P."

In a statement to The New York Times, the organisers apologised for the error, saying: "The producers for the 71st Emmy Awards, the Television Academy and Fox sincerely apologise for this error. All In Memoriam mentions on the Television Academy's website feature accurate imagery for Mr Previn."

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a video link from Ireland, Slatkin revealed he was a pal of famed composer Previn, who was at one time married to Mia Farrow.

"I knew him very well... Andre, he did it all, he was a great gentleman and I was just so sad that he couldn't be remembered as he should be," he said.

Slatkin, 75, also revealed that he woke up in the early hours of Monday morning to check baseball scores, and found his phone inundated with messages questioning his welfare.