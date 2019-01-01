Rosalia and Alejandro Sanz lead Latin Grammy nominees

Rosalia and singer Alejandro Sanz lead the artists nominated for the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Flamenco popstar Rosalia is the most recognised female artist with five nominations, with Sanz, leading the overall nominations with eight, three of which are shared with Camila Cabello for their duet Mi Persona Favorita.

The track earned the duo recognitions in the categories for Best Pop Song, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Rosalia's track Aute Cuture also earned her a nomination in the latter category, she also earned a nod for Best Urban Song for her collaboration with J Balvin, Con Altura.

Other notable nominees include Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, who is up for two prizes, and Ozuna.

This year's Person of the Year honouree is Juanes, who is taking home a prize previously won by the likes of Marc Anthony, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana, and Shakira, for his career and humanitarian endeavours.

The 20th Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the Univision Network on 14 November.