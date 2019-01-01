Jessie J debuts love song for Channing Tatum at intimate show

Jessie J debuted a love song she penned for boyfriend Channing Tatum as he watched her perform an intimate show at Los Angeles' Troubadour on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old sat on a stool as she performed the newly-written tune, with videos from the gig appearing to show the star reading the lyrics from her phone.

In the song, Jessie croons: "Where you go I know I want to follow, Let's make a promise on today, Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next, Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are, Pressure on, just have fun, It's not a race, no need to run, If it's forever, Let's just simply be in love."

Magic Mike star Channing was in the crowd for the show, and watched as Jessie finished the song with a giant smile on her face.

She and the actor started dating in late 2018, shortly after his divorce from wife Jenna Dewan. However, the pair didn't go public with their relationship until earlier this year.

Explaining previously why they decided to keep the romance private, Jessie said on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast: "The reason we kept it a secret for as long as we could was because we wanted to really enjoy it without it being magnified into something that it wasn't yet.

"You don't go on a date with a guy twice for a dinner then fall in love – well maybe you can, but that's not me. That's not who I am. I need time."