Ally Brooke breaks down over Fifth Harmony 'bullies' during TV show

Ally Brooke was overcome with emotion on Dancing with the Stars on Monday when she revealed she was "bullied" for her dancing abilities during her time in Fifth Harmony.

During rehearsals for the second week of the hit ABC competition series, Brooke told partner Sasha Farber she was labelled the worst dancer while in the Work from Home group.

The star's determination to channel her insecurities into her Viennese Waltz performance paid off, as she received impressive scores from all three judges - with Carrie Ann Inaba commending her for facing her fears.

"That felt honestly liberating for me," the singer told host Erin Andrews, before breaking down in tears. "I just want to say up here while I have the opportunity, if anyone ever feels like they're scared to do something because they got made fun of or bullied, I want you to know that you can do it, and I hope that I can be an inspiration and voice for you guys."

Brooke's former bandmate Normani also took part in the series in 2017, finishing in third place. But the star previously told Entertainment Tonight there was no rivalry between the pair, explaining she's "excited to take it on myself".