NEWS Chris Hughes says he and Jesy Nelson 'both want to get married' Newsdesk







The couple - who have been dating around nine months - have "endless respect for each other" and have spoken about tying the knot at some point in the future, because they are "proper family people".



The 26-year-old star said: "We both want to get married.



"We found each other and we have endless respect for each other. I think that's why our relationship works. We're proper family people. We love each other's family. I'm ready to settle down and I think she is."



And Chris has hinted their ceremony would be at a church, but he has quashed the idea of the pair potentially marrying abroad.



He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I'm traditional - I like a nice church wedding and I think Jesy is open to that too.



"I like traditional things. I wouldn't get married abroad. No, that's not for me."



Chris' comments come after he recently admitted the Little Mix star, 28, used to get up really early to ensure he wouldn't have to see her without make-up on.



He said: "One day I think it will click. She is beautiful and she is unbelievable. And she doesn't see that when she takes her make-up off.



"When I first started spending a lot more time with her, especially staying round her house, I noticed that she had insecurities. There'd be times she wouldn't let me see her physically without make-up, especially for the first four or five times where I'd come round here and we'd go on dates and stuff.



"She'd get up in the morning almost before crack of dawn to make sure she was out of bed and putting make-up on and got back in bed with a full face of make-up on. So I used to look at her and think she woke up like that but she was pre-prepared and got up in the morning.That again was purely her insecurity to not having make-up on which is why she doesn't really go out in public without make-up on at all. She feels more comfortable as a human being with it on."