DJ Tiesto weds

DJ and producer Tiesto is a married man, after exchanging vows with model Annika Backes in the Utah desert on Saturday.

The Dutch music star, real name Tijs Verwest, shared several stunning snaps of the picturesque ceremony on his Instagram page on Monday, alongside the caption: "Love of my life 21-09-2019."

According to Vogue magazine, Tijs and Annika, who has already changed her Instagram name to Annika Verwest, tied the knot in front of just 80 guests at the five-star Amangiri desert resort.

"A city that we both love a lot is Las Vegas, so we started looking at venues there, but we soon decided we wanted it to take place somewhere remote,” Annika told the publication. “We explored the option of throwing a party in the desert outside of Las Vegas. But when we got into that more, we knew it was going to be too complicated to pull off. That’s when we thought of Amangiri.”

Of their stunning wedding day, Tijs added: "I felt overwhelmed with emotions because we have been in love for so long and thinking about this day forever, and then it was finally here."

The couple first started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2017.