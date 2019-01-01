Explicit rapper CupcakKe quits music because she's corrupting kids

Acclaimed rapper CupcakKe has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after announcing she's quitting music.

The Squidward Nose hitmaker, real name Elizabeth Eden Harris, has revealed she's troubled about the kids she sees at her shows and in online videos rapping along to her explicit lyrics in songs like C** Shot and Best D**k Sucker, and she feels she's corrupting the youth.

"When I made those songs I was 16, 17 and I couldn’t really give two s**ts, you know?" she said in an emotional online Instagram Live video. "But I saw a video and it was of a 13-year-old dancing to the music and I just decided that that’s it. I don’t wanna do music no more.

"I have people of all ages - 10, 11 years old - coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs. And I don’t wanna do it no more so the tour is off... All of my music will be coming off every platform."

She got fans' attention before announcing her plans to quit by attacking Camila Cabello in a bizarre tweet on Saturday (21Sep19), calling the Havana star "racist" and suggesting she had slept with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

The rapper didn't actually name the pair, but referred to Camila as "Your 'fav' that use to be in that lil pop group (sic)", adding, "The one that’s dating that fine gay guy".

CupcakKe added, "Yes sis... I f**ked your man... & I did it on purpose since your racist (sic)... let's tell the world..."

In the Instagram live video, the rap star confessed she tweeted the comments because she "wanted to get as much attention as possible to let y’all know that I will no longer be doing music".

She added, "Real fans that know me know that I generally don’t talk about no one; I just did it to bring awareness to this and let you know that I’m through. You will no longer see me nowhere."

The 22 year old added, "I am just done, I want to go to heaven after this. I don’t want to go to hell."

Earlier this year, Harris was hospitalised with depression, telling fans back in January: "I'm finally getting the help that I need to get through, be happy & deliver great music."

The rapper released her fourth album, Eden, in November (18) and is currently on tour. Despite her announcement, she is still scheduled to perform in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night (23Sep19) and has 16 more shows lined up between now and 12 October.