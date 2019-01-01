Gwen Stefani praises Blake Shelton for acting as a 'good dad' to her kids

Gwen Stefani is gushing over her boyfriend Blake Shelton's parenting skills when it comes to her three children.

The Voice judge, who shares 13 year old Kingston, 11 year old Zuma and five year old Apollo with ex husband Gavin Rossdale, revealed she often leans on the country star for support when it comes to parenting.

"He is a good dad, actually," Stefani told U.S. show Today host Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen on Monday (23Sept19). "He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys."

And when Cohen joked about Kotb's crush on Shelton, the former No Doubt frontwoman wasn't at all surprised.

"It's OK, because I relate," Stefani shared. "He's a magical person. ... I actually am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I'm so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn't know him."

Stefani admitted she is still shocked she connected with her man, who also serves as a judge on the reality competition show, because they are so unlike.

"Life is full of surprises," she marvels. "I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we're just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives."