Lizzo: 'Don't let your identity keep you out of greatness'

Lizzo stopped her set to deliver an empowering message to fans during her concert in New York over the weekend.

The singer/rapper paused her set at Bustle’s Rule Breakers Festival in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday to urge fans to never let anyone talk them down and convince them they won't succeed.

“I just want to say right now because we have so many incredible people here tonight, I just want to encourage my young girls, my young women of colour as well, my young queer fam, and gender nonconforming (fans), I want to let y’all know that you are more than qualified to run this country,” the 31-year-old told the crowd. “Do not let them make your identity what keeps you out of greatness, because that is what makes you great.”

The Truth Hurts hitmaker, who was introduced to the stage by politician Stacey Abrams, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, added: “This country has been run by the same kind of person for a long time, but the face of this country — you are America, this is what it looks like!”

Earlier this year, the Juice star slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure in office as a "racist nightmare", writing on Twitter: "Trying to convince people that the president is racist is like trying to tell them the sky is blue - they either choose to see it or not.

"I’d rather spend my time urging the American people who oppose his racist regime to agree on a democratic nominee and end this nightmare."