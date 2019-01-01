NEWS Halsey plays Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' during In Memoriam at the Emmy Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Halsey performed an emotional rendition of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' during the In Memoriam segment at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19).



The ceremony took the time to honour those from the world of television and film who have passed away over the last 12 months, including Luke Perry, Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Cameron Boyce, director John Singleton, Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Tim Conway, Kristoff St. John, Rutger Hauer, Penny Marshall, and Arte Johnson.



The segment was introduced by 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actress Regina King, who said: "Tonight, as we celebrate the very best of the television season, we also take the time to celebrate those we lost this past year.... and although they may now be gone, their legacies endure."



Halsey - who had changed out of the purple ombre gown she wore on the purple carpet in favour of a short black dress with a long train - then took to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, accompanied by a grand piano, and sang her cover as a montage of those who had passed away were shown on the big screen behind her.



Due to time restrictions and other editorial factors, not all those who have died over the last 12 months could be shown in the segment but the Television Academy maintains an online database, which they hope serves as "a venue for the acknowledgment of the television community as a whole."



71st Primetime Emmy Awards selected list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series:

‘Game of Thrones’



Outstanding Comedy Series:

‘Fleabag’



Outstanding Limited Series:

‘Chernobyl’



Outstanding Television Movie:

‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Billy Porter, ‘Pose’



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer, ‘Killing Eve’



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, ‘Barry’



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ‘Fleabag’



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jharrel Jerome, ‘When They See Us’



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michelle Williams, ‘Fosse/Verdon’



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Peter Dinklage, ‘Game of Thrones’



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Tony Shalhoub, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Ben Whishaw, ‘A Very English Scandal’



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Patricia Arquette, ‘The Act’



Variety Talk Series:

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’



Variety Sketch Series:

‘Saturday Night Live’



Competition Program:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’