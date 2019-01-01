Charli XCX wants to try therapy

Charli XCX wants to improve her mental health by trying therapy.

Speaking with Apple Beats 1 Radio, the British singer confessed she'd previously put off chatting to a professional, despite battling anxiety, because she was nervous about the stigma still attached to seeking help in the U.K.

"I've never done it (therapy) before, just because it's felt a bit alien to me, but I've never been anti it. I think I've just been nervous. Now I'm like, 'Okay, I think I really want to do that,'" she admitted.

However, the Boom Clap hitmaker explained she's totally changed her outlook on the treatment, and believes "everybody should have it".

"I'm not anti-therapy at all," she mused. "I think it's brilliant and great and I think everybody should have it because it's like going to the doctors. It's like you go for a physical checkup and so you should do the same for your mental health.

"But I feel like there is this stigma in the UK about, 'Oh therapy, it's a bit L.A. (Los Angeles) isn't it?' I really do think that. I think it's less common here to be very open about it. I think there's also a thought that only really rich people can get a therapist and I don't think that's the case."

In a previous interview with U.S. website Jezebel, the star said she was ready to be more open about her anxieties.

"I would say once every three months I have a day where I’m like, 'I’m a mess,' and I’m, like, not good. I’m really vulnerable and volatile, like emotionally volatile, and I don’t hide from that anymore," she explained.