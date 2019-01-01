NEWS Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to Wyoming on Sunday Newsdesk Share with :







The 42-year-old rapper usually holds his Sunday Service gatherings every week in California, but after recently purchasing a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, he took the spirited session to the state, where he and his choral group performed in his new home of Cody.



Kanye held his session for free to members of the public at the Powwow Garden in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West museum, where he brought along an 80-person choral group.



And people will no doubt have flocked to the service, as Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently attended one of Kanye’s California services and praised it as something "really special”.



He said: "I think he was doing something really special there. It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is.”



Kanye started holding the services, which feature a gospel choir and other musical performances, in January and his wife Kim Kardashian West recently admitted she thinks the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker - with whom she has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months - has been "saved" by his Christian beliefs.



She said: "It started off as something that was really healing for him and it was really small and personal, and it grew and grew, and he really has been saved by Christ and it's like [he's] born again, and dedicates his whole life to the church.



"It's a musical ministry. If pastor friends are in town, they'll come and say a few words. It's travelling to other churches. It's just become this amazing thing."