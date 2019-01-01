NEWS Liam Payne thanks new girlfriend for 'bringing happiness back' Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Payne has thanked his new girlfriend Maya Henry for making him happy again after a stressful year following his split from Cheryl.



The Strip That Down singer has endured a difficult 15 months, after splitting from the mother of his two-year-old son, Bear, and seeing the release of his debut solo album delayed.



However, after dropping new track Stack It Up, the star paid tribute to his new love in a post on Instagram on Friday, featuring a snap of himself and Maya, 19, cuddling and smiling together.



"Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though," he captioned the image. "This has been my most amazing release week to date! "



The star also thanked his team for putting up with his "self-conscious s**t", before again praising Maya for "always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is".



The 26-year-old was due to release his solo debut last September but admitted he was delaying the record as he wasn't happy with the collection's themes following his split from Cheryl. He is yet to announce a new release date.

Last week he went public with his new beau, after confessing he had tried to keep the relationship quiet for his ex's sake.



"I'm just past the point where I'm bothered about whether or not... it's not worth my happiness," the former One Direction star said in an interview with British radio station Capital FM. "I'd rather just go out and do what I want. I don't really care any more. I've got nothing to hide so it's fine."