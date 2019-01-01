NEWS Paris Hilton mourning hotelier grandfather Newsdesk Share with :







Paris Hilton has paid tribute to her hotel mogul grandfather Barron, who has died at the age of 91.



Barron, who succeeded his father Conrad as the head of the Hilton Hotels Corporation, passed away on Thursday.



Following his death, Paris, the daughter of his son Richard, honoured her granddad in a post on Instagram, and explained she's "grateful to have had such an "incredible mentor".



"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton," she wrote, alongside a series of pictures of Barron. "He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure. Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman.



"I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me."



In addition to expanding Hilton Hotels into a global empire, Barron also founded the Los Angeles Chargers American Football team and helped organise the merger of the American and National Football leagues.



He is survived by his two daughters, six sons, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.