Thom Yorke 'proud' of how kids dealt with mother's death

Thom Yorke has expressed his pride at how his children dealt with their mother's death.

The Radiohead rocker's longterm partner Dr. Rachel Owen passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer, leaving his two kids Noah, 18, and Agnes, 15, heartbroken over the loss of their mother.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs, Thom, 50, who split with Rachel in 2015, explains how her death affected his family, and how proud he is with how his children have coped with the loss.

"I can't hope to be their mum but we're alright," he says. "I'm just really proud of them both. It stuns me most days. I can't believe they're anything to do with me. They're just such great people.

"When the kids' mum died, it was a very difficult period and we went through a lot. It was very hard. She suffered a great deal and my ambition is to make sure that we have come out of it alright, and I hope that's what's happening."

The musician has now found love with Italian actress Dajana Roncione, who has helped him get through the tough times since Rachel's death.

"I'm lucky now because I have a new partner who has come and brought a light into all of it, which has taken a great deal of strength," he adds. "And really if all that's OK... If I'm able to make some music that expresses all that and is still important to people, that's more than I can ask for."