Liam Gallagher to take dance lessons for wedding

Liam Gallagher plans to take dance lessons before his wedding - but has ruled out an appearance on U.K. reality show Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Oasis frontman revealed he is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Debbie Gwyther earlier this month, and the couple are planning to travel to an exotic location for their wedding.

The Wonderwall hitmaker is also planning a surprise for guests - as he tells U.K. chat show host Jonathan Ross he may learn how to dance before the reception.

"Yeah, I might have to take up dance lessons. I fancy just freaking everyone out, doing a slide across the floor," Liam suggests. "Like, what they do on Come Dancing, when they get up close and do the business."

However, when asked if he'd appear on popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing to learn some moves, the 46-year-old, who has arthritis, was less keen.

"No, no, no... I'm not into that stuff man," he says. "I'll do it for the wedding, but I'm not doing it for everyone else to take the p**s. I'll do it once and once only. I might get the bug, you mean? I doubt it man, my hips are not as good as they used to be.

Liam also reveals that his estranged brother Noel will be invited to the wedding - but that his other sibling Paul will be best man.

"Me other brother's going to be a best man," he adds. "He (Noel) ain't going to come, but listen we can dream, can't we?"

The rocker's interview with Jonathan airs on U.K. TV channel ITV1 on Saturday.