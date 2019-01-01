Katherine Jenkins pushes back tour to hit studio

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins has postponed her upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand to record a new album.

The mezzo-soprano was due to head Down Under in November, but will now hit the studio instead and begin her tour next May.

Katherine told fans on Twitter: "It's with great sadness that I have to postpone my upcoming tour, due to an unforeseen timeline to record my new album but I'm looking forward to returning in May next year. Tix (tickets) will be valid for all new shows but pls (please) contact your original ticketing provider if you can't make it."

Some of the star's fans were unhappy with the news, although the blow was softened by the prospect of new music.

One wrote: "Very sad news for your Australian and New Zealand Fans Katherine (crying emoji)! I hope they can get to the Concerts in May. Brilliant news about the Album though."

However, another was less understanding, writing: ""If" this is just down to a timeline for the new album then surely that should wait rather than letting fans down. Of course, if this is a cover for something else, then hope you're well."

Katherine's tour will now get underway in Auckland, New Zealand on 24 May.