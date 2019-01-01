NEWS Rihanna stuns fans with Friday morning fashion show concert online Newsdesk Share with :







Rihanna fans are raving about the singer's inclusive Savage X Fenty fashion line, which went live on Friday (20Sep19), with some suggesting it could signal the end for lingerie giant Victoria's Secret.



The Umbrella singer's concert-style show, which featured as part of New York Fashion Week 10 days ago, dropped on Amazon Prime Video overnight - and devotees were stunned by the collection of classic and racy bedroom attire and loungewear for all.



Rihanna banned cellphones and cameras from the Barclays Center fashion show to make sure no images leaked before her Internet reveal on Friday morning.



The show featured the singer and fashion mogul, models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid and actress Laverne Cox, as well as performances from Halsey and Normani.



"I can't believe this is real and it's finally here for you to experience," the 31 year old tweeted to her 276 million followers as the show launched online. "I couldn't be happier or more proud of everyone involved."



Vogue bosses have already dubbed the concert-style show the fashion "event of the year", and Rihanna has revealed it took 10 weeks to plan with over 400 people working on the production team.



And her fans were more than impressed with one tweeting: "rihanna had somebody with AMPUTATED LEGS walking her show. queen of inclusiveness. queen of diversity", while another joked "@VictoriasSecret you'll be bankrupt soon."



One stunned fan tweeted: "Rihanna forever changing my life. Forever making me proud. Forever changing the world!!!"