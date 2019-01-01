Brad Pitt praises pal Kanye West's 'special' Sunday Services

Brad Pitt is a big fan of Kanye West's Sunday Service initiative after attending one of the events as a congregant.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was among the guests in attendance at Kanye's gospel gathering in the parking lot of a church in Watts, California earlier this month (Sep19), and he's convinced the rapper is onto something good.

"It's really beautiful... I think what he's doing is pretty special," Brad tells Extra. "It's this real celebratory thing of people and it's a really loving vibe and it's beautiful. It's huge, so beautiful. I find it really special."

Brad has been friends with Kanye for years and appreciates his pal's constant stream of inspiration.

"(We became friends) just running (into each other) through the years," the actor explains. "I love that there's a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know? Envisioning the future and, you know, we can't forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open. He should always get credit for that."

In recent weeks Kanye has taken his Sunday Service to Ohio and his native Chicago, Illinois. His most recent gospel gathering on 15 September in Atlanta, Georgia was attended by fellow rappers T.I, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, and Nelly.