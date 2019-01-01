NEWS Gwen Stefani shattered by youngest son's school days Newsdesk Share with :







Gwen Stefani was left devastated after sending her youngest son off to kindergarten earlier this month (Sep19).



The Hollaback Girl hitmaker shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and five-year-old Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and she admits she had a bit of an emotional breakdown as her baby boy officially began school.



'I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "But he's so excited and he's doing so well. I got (the eldest two boys in) junior high... God gave me all three boys. I've always been surrounded by boys.'



Meanwhile, Gwen is close to concluding her Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani - Just a Girl, which she launched during the summer of 2018, and she's returning as a judge on America's TV talent show hit The Voice - and she insists juggling a busy life with motherhood has given her so much confidence.



"I didn't expect to be doing (the Vegas show) and The Voice at the same time," she explains. "I just feel like I'm alive in a way I've never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot, and school started too."



The 17th season of The Voice, which will also feature Gwen's boyfriend Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, premieres on Monday (23Sep19).