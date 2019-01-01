Leonard Cohen's son unveils first posthumous track

Leonard Cohen's son Adam has unveiled the first track from a posthumous album completed after his father's death in 2016.

Before he passed away at the age of 82, the Canadian crooner laid down vocal tracks of his poetry, and Adam, a singer-songwriter who collaborated with his dad on You Want It Darker, his final release during his lifetime, has set them to music.

Unveiling the first track, Goal, on Friday, Adam told America's NPR network in a press statement: "In composing and arranging the music for his words, we chose his most characteristic musical signatures, in this way keeping him with us.

"What moves me most about the album is the startled response of those who have heard it. 'Leonard lives'! they say, one after the other."

Adam finished the full album with the help of a star-studded collection of collaborators, including Damien Rice, Leslie Feist, Beck, and Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry, as well as an orchestra and several choirs.

The full album will be released on 22 November, shortly after the third anniversary of the Hallelujah hitmaker's death.