Sam Fender rockets straight to Number 1 with debut album Hypersonic Missiles

Congratulations to Sam Fender, who rockets to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with his debut collection Hypersonic Missiles.



The Geordie singer racked up 41,000 chart sales to take this week’s top spot, 8,200 of which was on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2019.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com Sam said:



“This is beyond dream territory. I thought my dreams were complete when I played Jools Holland, never mind this madness. Thanks to all the fans. This is just the start.”



To celebrate the album’s success, Sam will play an intimate gig for loyal local fans at a secret Tyneside location tonight (Sept 20). In an interview with OfficialCharts.com ahead of the album’s release, the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner also stated he would “jump in the Tyne” if he reached the chart peak.



Hypersonic Missiles is the fifth debut album to top the Official Albums Chart this year, following Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive, Dave’s Psychodrama, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.



Meanwhile, Real Life by Emeli Sande debuts at Number 6, the Scottish artist’s third Top 10 studio album, ahead of The Pixies’ Beneath The Eyrie at Number 7, their sixth Top 10. The Lumineers return with III at Number 8, and Nu Metal outfit Korn debut at 9 with their 13th studio album The Nothing.



Elsewhere, Charli XCX lands her highest charting album so far with Charli at 14, Metronomy claim their third Top 20 album with Metronomy Forever, and The Hu become the first ever Mongolian act to reach the Official Albums Chart Top 40 with their debut album The Gereg at Number 21.



Finally, South London rapper Dave’s Mercury Prize-winning album Psychodrama returns to the Top 40, climbing ten to Number 37.