NEWS Ed Sheeran denies Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey singles top spot Newsdesk







Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey’s new collaboration Don’t Call Me Angel has been pipped to the post on this week’s Official Singles Chart, debuting at Number 2 behind Ed Sheeran’s Take Me Back to London.



Don’t Call Me Angel, which features in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film, led the way in the midweek charts but ultimately settles for second place as Ed’s Take Me Back to London ft. Stormzy claims a fourth week at Number 1. The song notched up 59,000 chart sales this week, including 8.2 million streams.



Don’t Call Me Angel earns Ariana her 15th UK Top 10 hit, Miley her fifth and Lana her fourth and highest charting single to date.



Meanwhile, Kosovo-born DJ Regard edges closer to the Top 10 with his breakout club hit Ride It, climbing for a fifth consecutive week to Number 11, up four slots.



London music collective D-Block Europe score their fourth Top 40 single with Nookie ft. Lil Baby at 16, marking their strongest debut on the Official Chart yet. Post Malone’s Take What You Want ft. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott is also new at 22, earning Post his 13th Top 40 hit and veteran rocker Ozzy his eighth as a soloist and first in almost 15 years, since his chart-topping duet Changes with daughter Kelly in December 2003.



Further down, Lil Nas X’s Panini rebounds 30 places and hits a new peak at 23 following the release of its futuristic music video, and this year’s newly crowned Mercury Prize winner Dave is new at 24 with Professor X, a track from Netflix series Top Boy.



Finally, Stormzy lands at Number 37 with Wiley Flow, a homage to the godfather of grime.