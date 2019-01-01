Billie Eilish: 'It's so weird when people predict their own fame'

Billie Eilish had any idea how successful she'd get, adding that people who predict their own fame are "weird".

The 17-year-old singer looks set to sweep the board at the Grammy Awards in January 2020, as she's expected to be nominated for evening's biggest four awards - Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

If that happens, she'll be the youngest woman ever to be up for those four gongs, but had no idea of that when she was asked about it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Is that true?" she asked. "I still haven't thought about it. I don't think I'll be on stage, you know? I think it's so weird when people think they're going to be huge. God, that's so weird. I never in a million years would have thought this s**t would happen. I'm only grateful for it, for real."

Another milestone Billie will be reaching is her 18th birthday, which is this December. Asked how she's planning to celebrate the occasion, the Bad Guy singer said she has "something in mind", and added: "Eighteen has been, like, the age I've always wanted to be my entire life and here it is!"