Charli XCX: 'Kylie Jenner would be an incredible popstar'

Charli XCX reckons Kylie Jenner could add popstar to her list of accomplishments.

The British singer has collaborated with the likes of Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea in the past, but would love to team up with the reality star and make-up mogul, if she ever set her sights on making it as a singer.

"Kylie Jenner would be an incredible popstar," Charli gushed during an interview with Dazed magazine. "The aesthetic would be so good. Imagine a Kylie Jenner album produced by (Scottish producer) SOPHIE!"

And while Kylie has shown no interest as yet in turning her attention to music, Charli has already come up with some ideas for songs for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet, who is mother to 19-month-old daughter Stormi with partner, rapper Travis Scott.

"The songs would be iconic, there'd be really good club moments on there," the 27-year-old smiled. "Then there'd also be a really emotional song about her daughter and it would be really heartfelt and real."

Kylie has previously shown off her vocal talents on social media, joking in one recently unearthed Snapchat video that her music industry name would be "K Dollaz".