Tekashi69 names alleged celebrity gang members

Jailed rapper Tekashi69 has identified Cardi B and Jim Jones as former members of the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang as part of his testimony against the organisation.

The Gummo hitmaker is speaking out about gang activity as part of a plea deal with U.S. federal prosecutors after admitting he joined the group and helped try to kill a rival gang member.

After taking to the witness stand to give evidence against gang ringleaders, Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, returned to court on Thursday (19Sepp19) and gave up a couple of celebrities he claimed were past members of the gang.

Naming the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, the jailed rapper said he was aware of her alleged gang affiliations long before she had a hit: "I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention," he said.

A spokesman for Cardi's Atlantic Records has shot down the claim, insisting Cardi B was never a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Earlier this week (beg16Sep19), Tekashi spent almost two hours on the stand and testified that he became a member of the gang in November, 2017, and participated in violent crimes, including shootings, assaults and drug trafficking.

The rapper also identified another two defendants as gang members, as well as others in the gang who featured in his Gummo video. He also gave evidence interpreting social media posts and direct messages related to alleged gang activity.

Tekashi testified he began co-operating with federal prosecutors shortly after his arrest in November, 2018, when he was looking at a minimum of 47 years behind bars on gang-related racketeering charges. He claimed he never had a formal initiation into the gang, that he never personally shot anyone and his role was to keep making hits so he could bankroll the gang's activities.