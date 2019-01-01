NEWS Pink thanks Lewis Capaldi for teaching daughter to harmonise Newsdesk Share with :







Pink has thanked British singer Lewis Capaldi after using his music to teach her daughter to sing harmonies.



The Just Like a Pill singer's eight-year-old daughter Willow is apparently keen to follow in her famous mother's footsteps, having already recorded a song with her mum for movie spin-off soundtrack The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.



In an attempt to further her kid's musical education Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, used Lewis' hit Someone You Loved to teach her how to sing a harmony.



"Thank you @LewisCapaldi for your song," she tweeted. "I was able to teach my daughter harmonies for the first time. It was pure magic #someoneyouloved."



The Scottish singer-songwriter was taken aback by the news, quoting Pink's tweet and writing: "PINK KNOWS WHO I AM HOLY S**T."



Despite being only eight years old, Willow showed impressive vocal skills when singing A Million Dreams with her mum, a song from the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, for a reworked version of the soundtrack featuring major artists.